High Tide (TSE:HITI) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of High Tide (TSE:HITI) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$8.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HITI. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of High Tide in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins lowered their target price on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of High Tide in a research note on Tuesday.

