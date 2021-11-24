Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 464.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of RPHM stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPHM. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

