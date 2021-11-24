Zacks Investment Research Upgrades C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) to Buy

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCCC. SVB Leerink started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

CCCC opened at $38.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $966,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $33,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,971,806. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

