Touchstone Bankshares (TSBA) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS: TSBA) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Touchstone Bankshares to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchstone Bankshares’ competitors have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

49.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Touchstone Bankshares is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Touchstone Bankshares N/A $2.29 million 9.79 Touchstone Bankshares Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.74

Touchstone Bankshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. Touchstone Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Touchstone Bankshares and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchstone Bankshares Competitors 2153 8899 7178 505 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 0.73%. Given Touchstone Bankshares’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Touchstone Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Touchstone Bankshares Competitors 28.73% 12.41% 1.26%

Summary

Touchstone Bankshares competitors beat Touchstone Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

