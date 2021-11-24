Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

