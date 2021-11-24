EZCORP, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EZCORP in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $457.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.