Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BERY. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $65.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.