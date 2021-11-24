Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Decreased by Analyst

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.71.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

