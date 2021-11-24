SVB Leerink Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

RCUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

