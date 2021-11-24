Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $108.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $105.23 and a 12-month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.12, for a total transaction of $186,609.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,845 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,429. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Everbridge by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

