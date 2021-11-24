Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Premier, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Premier in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Premier’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PINC. Barclays raised their price objective on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $39.61 on Monday. Premier has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Premier by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Premier by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

