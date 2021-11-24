Insider Buying: Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) Insider Acquires 6,630 Shares of Stock

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) insider Khosrow Zamani purchased 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £7,690.80 ($10,048.08).

Shares of LON:AAZ opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Anglo Asian Mining PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 110.50 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 181.80 ($2.38). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

