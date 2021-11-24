Insider Buying: Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) Insider Acquires 6,630 Shares of Stock

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) insider Khosrow Zamani purchased 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £7,690.80 ($10,048.08).

Shares of LON:AAZ opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Anglo Asian Mining PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 110.50 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 181.80 ($2.38). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

