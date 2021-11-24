Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$96.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outpeform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.94.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$83.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.34 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$63.20 and a 52-week high of C$83.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.79.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9828907 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

