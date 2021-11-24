Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.75 price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.75.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$11.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 164.93 and a quick ratio of 164.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.48. The firm has a market cap of C$294.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.27. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$11.35.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.