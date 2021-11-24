nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) versus UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Financial Survey

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for nCino and UMeWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 4 7 0 2.64 UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

nCino currently has a consensus target price of $79.63, indicating a potential upside of 32.07%. Given nCino’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe nCino is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Profitability

This table compares nCino and UMeWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino -21.39% -8.95% -6.65% UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of nCino shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of nCino shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

nCino has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMeWorld has a beta of -0.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares nCino and UMeWorld’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino $138.18 million 41.97 -$40.54 million ($0.52) -115.94 UMeWorld N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

UMeWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than nCino.

Summary

nCino beats UMeWorld on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and new market entrants. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Ltd. is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. It focuses on the K-12 education market in China. The firm’s K-12 flagship, UMFun is a subscription-based online product, which provides standards-based instruction, practice, assessments and productivity tools that improve the performance of educators and students via a proprietary online & mobile platform. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

