Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$18.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth about $79,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

