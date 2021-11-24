Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Down 9.1% After Insider Selling

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares dropped 9.1% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $73.60 and last traded at $73.60. Approximately 5,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 391,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.96.

Specifically, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $36,849,871 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.83.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lovesac by 32.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lovesac by 12.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lovesac by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

