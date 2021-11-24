Spire (NYSE:SR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $62.67, but opened at $60.91. Bank of America now has a $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00. Spire shares last traded at $61.76, with a volume of 665 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,362,000 after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,348,000 after buying an additional 55,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,956,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,761,000 after buying an additional 233,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 21.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,793,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Spire’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

