ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

ALE stock opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.54.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 85.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,176,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

