Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.7818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

