Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,164 put options on the company. This is an increase of 774% compared to the typical volume of 591 put options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YEXT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Get Yext alerts:

NYSE:YEXT opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. Yext has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yext will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $93,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,211 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Yext by 175.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Yext during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.