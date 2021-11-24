Traders Purchase Large Volume of Gaia Call Options (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,321 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,219% compared to the average daily volume of 88 call options.

GAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Get Gaia alerts:

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Gaia has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.53 million, a PE ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 21.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.