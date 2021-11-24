Traders Purchase Large Volume of Gaia Call Options (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,321 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,219% compared to the average daily volume of 88 call options.
GAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.
Shares of Gaia stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Gaia has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.53 million, a PE ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.60.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 21.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
