Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,375 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 473% compared to the typical daily volume of 589 call options.

TUR opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,505,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,331,592,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter worth about $368,000.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

