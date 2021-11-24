Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NGLOY. Barclays lowered Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

