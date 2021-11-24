NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Get NuCana alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.72. NuCana has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $7.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.51.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($15.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $3.50. Research analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 526,041 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuCana (NCNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.