Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,410 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,340 ($43.64) to GBX 3,410 ($44.55) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,338.22 ($43.61).

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 2,773 ($36.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 2,432 ($31.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,685.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,001.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.22.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

