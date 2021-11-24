Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON DOCS opened at GBX 385.60 ($5.04) on Monday. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of GBX 355.60 ($4.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 521.60 ($6.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 389.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 429.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.11.

In other news, insider Lynne Weedall bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £15,960 ($20,851.84).

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

