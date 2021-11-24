FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Reduced by US Capital Advisors

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Water Works in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.26. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.57.

NYSE:AWK opened at $173.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,467,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,993,000 after acquiring an additional 63,871 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $814,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

