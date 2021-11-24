BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for BrainsWay in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $129.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.15. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 329,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 70,111 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 116,510 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

