Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gambling.com Group Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gambling.com Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GAMB. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $12.04 on Monday. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $16.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.