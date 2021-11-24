TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Shares Down 6.6%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) shares dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 2,970 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY)

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following segments: Terminal Operations; Catering Operations; Duty Free Operations; Ground Handling and Bus Operations; and Other. The Terminal Operations segment maintains and manages terminal buildings, the car park and the general aviation terminal.

