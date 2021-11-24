Citigroup Downgrades Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Neutral

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIPS. New Street Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.