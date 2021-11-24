Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

Analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GFS. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.03.

GFS stock opened at $63.78 on Monday. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

