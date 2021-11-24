eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.04.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $71.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. eBay has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,321 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,207 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in eBay by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.