DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.93 million, a PE ratio of -277.50 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27. DHT has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Research analysts forecast that DHT will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after buying an additional 5,259,038 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at $11,978,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 672.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,381,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 1,202,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after buying an additional 1,052,888 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DHT by 411.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 917,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

