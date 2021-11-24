Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Castings (LON:CGS)

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Castings (LON:CGS) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.49% from the company’s previous close.

Castings stock opened at GBX 369.37 ($4.83) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £161.16 million and a PE ratio of 17.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 366.62. Castings has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 420 ($5.49).

In other news, insider Brian J. Cooke bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £10,320 ($13,483.15).

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

