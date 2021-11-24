Barclays Increases Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EDV. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

LON:EDV opened at GBX 1,845 ($24.11) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,836.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.09).

