GéoMégA Resources (CVE:GMA) PT Set at C$1.20 by Fundamental Research

GéoMégA Resources (CVE:GMA) has been assigned a C$1.20 price objective by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 344.44% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE GMA opened at C$0.27 on Monday. GéoMégA Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28.

GéoMégA Resources Company Profile

GÃ©oMÃ©gA Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 161 mining claims covering an area of approximately 8,942 hectares located at the west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, Northern Quebec.

