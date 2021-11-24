Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.14.

SHC stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 181.77. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 3,923.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 324,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 316,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth about $3,475,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

