Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.40.

TRMR stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

