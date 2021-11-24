Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €55.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €55.00 ($62.50) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s previous close.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.70 ($87.16) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.44 ($74.36).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €52.72 ($59.91) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €53.21 and a 200-day moving average of €54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €48.57 ($55.19) and a 12-month high of €60.96 ($69.27). The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

