Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €151.00 by UBS Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €151.00 ($171.59) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €158.39 ($179.99).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at €119.00 ($135.23) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €114.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €116.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €94.50 ($107.39) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($165.23). The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.68.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.