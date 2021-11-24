Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $325.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Etsy traded as high as $300.28 and last traded at $295.81, with a volume of 14174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.38.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.86.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $1,246,654.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,384 shares of company stock worth $58,134,103. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

