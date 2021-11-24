Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $273.23 and last traded at $277.55, with a volume of 72866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.00.

Specifically, COO George Hu sold 1,190 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $373,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,953 shares of company stock worth $32,406,366 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.78.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.