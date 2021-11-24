Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $121.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Atkore traded as high as $117.30 and last traded at $117.30, with a volume of 3336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.65.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth about $3,451,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Atkore by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Atkore by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Atkore by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day moving average is $84.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

