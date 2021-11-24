Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 27,559 shares.The stock last traded at $13.20 and had previously closed at $13.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inventiva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Inventiva by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Inventiva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inventiva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in Inventiva by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,034 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Inventiva by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares during the period.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

