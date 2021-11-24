E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €9.80 ($11.14) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.00) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.78) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.80 ($13.41).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.63 ($12.08) on Monday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.27). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.60.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

