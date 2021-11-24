Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the October 14th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 3.40. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.15%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

