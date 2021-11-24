Paragon 28 Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 24th (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28’s (NYSE:FNA) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 24th. Paragon 28 had issued 7,812,500 shares in its public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Paragon 28’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE FNA opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paragon 28 will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

