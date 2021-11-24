StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Bradesco Corretora lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $17.00. Bradesco Corretora currently has an underperform rating on the stock. StoneCo traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 18701710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after buying an additional 235,608 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in StoneCo by 22.7% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in StoneCo by 231.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.